Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Korvest:

0.15 = AU$5.6m ÷ (AU$46m - AU$9.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Korvest has an ROCE of 15%.

Check out our latest analysis for Korvest

Does Korvest Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Korvest's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.5% average in the Machinery industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Korvest sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Korvest's ROCE appears to be 15%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 0.1%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Korvest's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:KOV Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Korvest's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Korvest has total assets of AU$46m and current liabilities of AU$9.4m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Korvest's ROCE