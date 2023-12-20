Kory Keefer Says Malia White Would’ve Hooked Up with Him Had He Given Her the Green Light

Samantha Feher joins the Winter House gang at the reunion and says she didn’t expect Kory Keefer to hook up with people in the house because they had a conversation where they agreed that they weren’t going to be with other people, particularly the housemates. She reveals that she was annoyed by Malia White repeatedly insisting that she didn’t have feelings for Kory and that their connection was purely platonic. Malia tries to defend herself, but Kory pipes up to say Malia definitely would have gotten intimate with him had he given her the chance.

