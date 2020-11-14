    Advertisement

    Updated Food Recall Warning - Isagenix brand Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour may be unsafe due to over-fortification of minerals

    Product photo is available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1605385736902/1605385742901

    OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 7, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

    Isagenix International LLC is recalling Isagenix brand Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour from the marketplace due to over-fortification of minerals. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

    The following product has been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.

    Recalled product

    Brand

    Product

    Size

    UPC

    Codes

    Isagenix

    Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour

    742 g

    380102166

    Lot 099409820  EXP SE/2021

    Lot 109401320  EXP OC/2021

    Lot 109401420  EXP OC/2021

    What you should do

    Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.

    Background

    This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

    The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

    Illnesses

    There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

