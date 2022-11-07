Kosovo accuses Serbia of trying to destabilize country

FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI
·3 min read

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo on Monday accused neighboring Serbia of trying to destabilize the country by pressuring members of the ethnic Serb community to resign from their posts for not accepting Pristina’s decision to change illegal vehicle license plates.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, has been in close coordination with Russia and China and is trying to “sabotage” the European Union-mediated dialogue.

Ten Serb parliamentarians, 10 prosecutors and 576 police officers in the northern Mitrovica region handed in their resignations following their political leaders' decision on Saturday.

The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom don't recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of the ethnic Serb minority left their government jobs on Saturday in a protest over the directive.

“Serbia is obviously interested in sabotaging dialogue and any agreement,” Kurti said.

In the first three weeks in November, about 6,300 ethnic Serbs owning cars with illegal number plates will be warned, according to Kurti. For the next two months they will be fined, and for three other months until April 21, they will drive only with temporary local plates.

The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, has refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood. The United States and its allies recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

Serbia's foreign minister, Ivica Dacic, said Sunday the country’s leadership has rejected the latest proposal offering Serbia a faster track to EU membership in exchange for Kosovo’s membership in the United Nations.

Dacic told pro-government broadcaster Prva that the proposal submitted by France and Germany “starts from the position that the independence of Kosovo is already a foregone conclusion.”

“Serbia can't accept that,” he said.

Trouble brewed this summer over Serbia’s and Kosovo’s refusal to recognize each other’s identity documents and vehicle license plates. Kosovo Serbs in the north put up roadblocks, sounded air raid sirens and fired guns into the air.

In August, EU and U.S. envoys negotiated a solution to the travel documents problem, allowing the situation to calm down.

The government in Pristina also decided to postpone to Nov. 1 the decision to require vehicles holding old or Serbian number plates to replace them with Kosovar ones. That also meant that vehicles entering from Serbia had to replace Serbian license plates with Kosovo ones.

For the past 11 years, the reverse was required by Serbia for vehicles coming in from Kosovo.

The EU has told Kosovo and Serbia that they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc. Brussels and Washington recently have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over Russia's war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Moscow could aggravate matters.

Belgrade lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed the country to stop its brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatist rebels.

NATO peacekeepers say they are ready to keep the country’s situation calm, especially in northern Kosovo where most ethnic Serbs live.

___

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania. Follow him at https://twitter.com/lsemini and Florent Bajrami at https://twitter.com/florent_bajrami

Recommended Stories

  • Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest

    Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo on Sunday as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government's decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, also has refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood.

  • Kosovo accuses Serbia of sabotage by backing Serbs who quit jobs

    PRISTINA (Reuters) -Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Belgrade of trying to destabilise Kosovo by supporting Serbs who work as police officers and in the public sector quitting over Pristina's order to use Kosovo vehicle licence plates not those issued by Serbia. The long-running licence plate dispute has stoked tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo, which gained independence in 2008 and is home to a Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade.

  • The Returns At Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Aren't Growing

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • France’s Far Right Taps 27-Year-Old to Succeed Marine Le Pen

    (Bloomberg) -- For about half a century, France’s largest far-right party has been led by just two people: its founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and his daughter Marine. On Saturday, rank-and-file members reached outside the family to choose their new chief. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifyi

  • Milton man charged with drunken driving after striking state police cruiser, injuring trooper

    Milton man charged with drunken driving after striking state police cruiser, injuring trooper

  • Man brought bag loaded with weapons to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, prosecutor says

    The man had smoke grenades, plastic stun knuckles, stun batons, knives, and pepper spray in his carry-on bag, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

  • Former officer: Alabama 'not in control' of state prisons

    A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn't been for a while,” Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, said. George, who ran for governor in 2014 and 2022, spoke to reporters and relatives of prisoners outside the Department of Corrections headquarters, saying he wanted people to hear the truth about what was going on inside.

  • Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants

    Pope Francis said on Sunday European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive. He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off between the government and charity ships trying to disembark migrants. "Each government of the European Union should agree on how many migrants it can take," Francis said.

  • Bernie Brewer asked Pink if she'd dance with him. Could this be a teaser for an American Family Field show announcement?

    Bernie Brewer has a question for Pink: "PINK will you dance with me?" What does that mean?

  • Why Turkey profits from the ‘grain deal’ working at full speed

    Turkish companies can gain additional income from the work of the UN “Grain Initiative” in the Ukrainian ports. But how exactly do they make money?

  • Millennial candidates represent political shift in 1 Ohio district

    Millennial candidates represent political shift in 1 Ohio district

  • Head of Kherson Oblast on why there is no power in Kherson

    Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the interruptions to the supply of power in the city of Kherson and other cities, towns and villages in Kherson Oblast are caused by the Russian attacks on high-voltage power lines.

  • Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum

    Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people's homes to assess how they are doing and what help they might need.

  • Samoa coach has a plan to bring down England after setting up World Cup showdown

    The Samoans have the chance to avenge their 60-6 defeat by the hosts at the start of the tournament.

  • Thousands join protest march through central London to demand general election

    Thousands of people have joined a demonstration calling for a general election amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.Source: PA

  • Zelensky warns of more Russian strikes on infrastructure, vows response

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he experts Russia to continue hammering Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, vowing to mount a response to the attacks. “We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “First…

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Suspect charged with murder six weeks after Brooklyn girlfriend’s dismembered body found stuffed in suitcases

    A suspect has been charged with murder six weeks after his girlfriend’s dismembered body was found stuffed into two suitcases in her Brooklyn home, police said Monday. Justin Williams, 24, was charged Monday with murder and concealment of a human corpse in the slaying of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson, the NYPD said. Johnson’s life came to a horrific end after months of beatings and broken bones ...

  • Congo and Rwanda hold talks to resolve conflict in eastern Congo

    Officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held talks on Saturday aimed at ending a political stand-off between the two countries caused by widespread conflict near their shared border. The discussions, held in Angola and mediated by Angolan President João Lourenco, come amid worsening tensions caused by violence carried out by the M23 rebel group in Congo's east which has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict for decades. Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led group, which has attacked the Congolese army near the Rwandan border since 2012.

  • Jackson publishes first Supreme Court opinion in Ohio death row case

    The case involved an Ohio man on death row for the 1989 murder of Bryan Jones.