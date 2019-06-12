Kosovo Albanians welcome Clinton, Albright 20 years after NATO intervention

A U.S. flag is pictured during the 20th anniversary of the Deployment of NATO Troops in Kosovo, in Pristina

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Thousands of Kosovo Albanians turned out on Wednesday to welcome back former U.S. president Bill Clinton and his ex-top diplomat Madeleine Albright 20 years after they helped engineer the NATO air war that ousted Serbian forces.

Clinton, 72, and Albright, 82, were greeted like rock stars in the Kosovo capital Pristina where a statue of Albright was unveiled in the city center for the occasion, joining one of Clinton erected earlier on a boulevard named after him.

Majority-Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO air strikes ended Belgrade's repressive grip on the territory following a brutal counter-insurgency campaign by Serbian security forces.

“I love this country and it will always be one of the greatest honors of my life to have stood with you against ethnic cleansing (by Serbian forces) and for freedom,” Clinton told thousands gathered in sweltering heat in downtown Pristina.

Marking the 20th anniversary of NATO peacekeeping troops entering Kosovo after Serbian forces left, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci awarded Clinton and Albright medals of freedom "for the liberty he brought to us and the peace to entire region."

Clinton and Albright were the most outspoken proponents of NATO intervention to halt killings of Kosovar civilians by Serbian forces as part of Belgrade's 1998-99 crackdown on a Kosovo Albanian guerrilla uprising.

"I was watching the NATO planes from the window of my apartment in Pristina during the war and I was praying to God and the USA; I had no other hope," said Gani Kelmendi, 78, as he waited in the crowd for Clinton to appear.

"I remember the moment when in my village the Serb army was getting out and French soldiers were coming in. I could not believe my eyes," said Fetah Berisha, 67, who considers Clinton Kosovo's "savior".

But the end of fighting brought about by NATO's intervention has not brought true peace to the southern Balkan region.

Belgrade has still not recognized independent Kosovo more than a decade after more than 110 other countries did and, backed by its main ally Russia, is blocking Pristina's bid for membership of the United Nations.

Tensions rose anew six months ago when Kosovo introduced a 100 percent tax on goods imported from Serbia and warned it would keep them until Belgrade recognized its independence.

The European Union has warned Kosovo and Serbia that they will not advance toward wished-for membership unless they reach an agreement to normalize relations.





(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Mark Heinrich)