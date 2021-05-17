Kosovo, Serbia clash over Balkan border issues at summit

  • Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes Albania's President Ilir Meta at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Albania's President Ilir Meta, left, arrives at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, left, and Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, right, pose for cameras with Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes Milorad Dodik, member of Bosnian Presidency, at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes his Northern Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, center, poses with Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, right, and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
1 / 8

Slovenia Summit

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
DARKO BANDIC
·3 min read

BRDO, Slovenia (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo clashed Monday at a summit of Western Balkan nations over state border changes, a thorny issue in a region that is still recuperating from bloody civil wars in the 1990s.

The largely ceremonial annual gathering in Slovenia of the presidents of two EU-member states, Slovenia and Croatia, with leaders of six Balkan nations that formally seek membership in the bloc was to adopt a resolution that calls for unchangeability of the existing borders in the region.

However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic rejected such a wording in the resolution because it would indirectly mean that Serbia recognizes the borders of its former breakaway province of Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008.

He has proposed that only the borders recognized by the United Nations be declared as fixed. Kosovo, which is not an UN member, has been recognized by the United States and most of the West, while Serbia and its allies Russia and China refuse to do that.

Kosovo “would like to interpret the borders as it wishes, or like a part of the world has already done,” Vucic told reporters after the meeting in the Slovenian resort of Brdo.

Kosovo “did not want to talk about the U.N. at any price … for us to accept anything like that is absolutely impossible,” he said.

In her speech at the summit, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said she wants to be “loud and clear: The Republic of Kosovo as a sovereign and independent country is a permanent project.”

“There is nothing and no one that can reverse this reality. Dangerous adventures on border changes should be resolutely rejected by all of us, if we truly desire peace and stability in our region,” she said.

The clash at the summit came several weeks after the publishing of a document allegedly drafted by the Slovenia's populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, which proposed border changes across the Western Balkans. That is something highly controversial, because such attempts to forcefully change borders between former Yugoslav nations triggered the worst carnage in Europe since World War II.

Jansa reluctantly denied that he was the author of the document handed over to the EU that triggered the political storm. The alleged “non-paper” was reportedly intended to settle lingering ethnic tensions by forming nearly ethnically pure states and thus help the Western Balkan nations in their long-term goal of joining the 27-nation European Union.

The summit's hosts, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, said a “compromise” wording was adopted in a joint statement by the participants that reaffirmed their commitment to EU enlargement.

“There were many differences, voices were raised,” Pahor said. “But in the end we signed a document with which I’m very happy.”

The meeting, marking the 10th anniversary of the initiative, was attended by the leaders of Slovenia, Croatia, Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia.

The in-person gathering was postponed twice last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness First Drive Review | Refined ruggedness

    The result is the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, which cranks up the capability while maintaining impressive comfort and refinement. To beef up the Outback, Subaru focused mainly on the suspension, tires and bodywork. Subaru also revised the bodywork not just for style, but for function.

  • Rwanda's Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

    France's acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a "big step forward" in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. A commission established by President Emmanuel Macron concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility. "When you talk about overwhelming responsibility ... that means a lot," the Rwandan president told France 24.

  • Buyer of Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Reportedly Arrested in Iran

    Although Iranian officials confirmed arresting members of Estavi’s company, it is unclear if the Malaysia-based businessman was one of those detained.

  • Fashion Hacks for Curvy Girls That Will Make Getting Dressed a Lot Freaking Easier

    Like, how to banish chub rub.

  • Nick Jonas Says He 'Cracked a Rib' from Falling off a Bike: 'I've Been Better'

    "I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises," Nick Jonas revealed Monday night on The Voice

  • Vodafone Drops on Network Investment Plan’s Cash Flow Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc shares fell as much as 8.3% after Chief Executive Officer Nick Read’s strategy showed higher capital expenditure on network investments will hit free cash flow.Although Read’s message is “spend more to grow more,” the “prospect of the improved growth may take longer for investors to absorb,” said Berenberg analyst Carl Murdock-Smith.Vodafone said it can increase margins in the medium-term and guided for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases between 15 billion and 15.4 billion euros ($18.8 billion) in 2022, with adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.2 billion euros.Organic service revenue rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter versus an average analyst estimate of 0.4% compiled by Bloomberg.Key InsightsRead wants to do more with less. He’s sold some of the telecom group’s farther-flung units like New Zealand while cutting costs and consolidating operations in Europe and Africa.The centerpiece of this asset-squeezing strategy has been carving out and listing Vodafone’s masts in the form of Vantage Towers AG, which reported earnings in line with guidance on Monday.The Newbury, England-based telecom group will focus on fixed and mobile connectivity in Europe, and mobile data and payments in Africa, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That will mean upgrading fixed and wireless networks.In Africa, the group had 84.9 million data users and mobile money platform M-Pesa handled 15.2 billion transactions in 2021, an increase of 25%.Vodafone has been the subject of press reports and speculation about potential consolidation deals as rivals around Europe merge: Liberty Global Plc is set to combine its U.K. operations with Telefonica SA’s O2, while Spanish rival Masmovil Ibercom SA is snapping up Euskaltel SA.Market ContextVodafone shares have risen 5.4% in the 12 months to Tuesday versus a 13.1% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Index.Of 26 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 23 rate Vodafone buy, 1 hold and 2 sell.Get MoreStatementNOTE, May 17: Vantage Towers FY Adj. EBITDA AL EU524M Vs. EU513M Y/yNOTE, Apr. 30: Ethiopia Pledges to Allow Mobile Money for New Telecom Entrants(Updates with analyst reaction, shares, and M-Pesa details)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

    China hopes to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025after failing to meet targets, its top commission saysRegulators are struggling to deal with growing volumes of wasteas rising urban populations consume moreand leave most major cities surrounded by rings of landfillBut China is now rolling out regulations making people sort their trashSingle-use plastics and non-recyclable packaging waste are being restricted tooChina also banned imports of foreign waste in 2018

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Caitlyn Jenner is using a campaign fundraising trick from Trump's playbook that commits donors to recurring payments

    Former President Donald Trump used a tactic where recurring donation boxes were pre-checked at the bottom of fundraising emails.

  • Misinformation about Israel-Palestine violence is spreading online, from viral videos to the Israeli government's tweets

    Misinformation about the ongoing Israel-Palestine violence is spreading on social media as platforms remain quiet on their plans to combat falsehoods.

  • The world has entered 'vaccine apartheid,' WHO head says as the US stockpiles shots and nearly a dozen nations have no supply at all

    As wealthier countries stockpile vaccines, some poorer nations have yet to receive any doses. "The solution is more sharing," the WHO head said.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Vanessa Bryant didn't want daughter Natalia to miss prom because of Kobe, like she did

    Natalia Bryant accepted Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame jacket Friday. Then, with mother Vanessa Bryant's blessing, she flew back to L.A. the next day for senior prom.