Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Koss Corporation's (NASDAQ:KOSS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Koss Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director William Sweasy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$119k worth of shares at a price of US$6.96 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.57. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. William Sweasy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

William Sweasy bought 20.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$7.01. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Koss insiders own about US$7.3m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Koss Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Koss shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Koss insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Koss. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Koss you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

