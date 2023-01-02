Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's (KLSE:KOSSAN) top owners are private companies with 50% stake, while 29% is held by individual investors

If you want to know who really controls Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 50% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. The company's largest shareholder is Kossan Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 49%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.6% and 1.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than RM19m worth of shares in the RM2.8b company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 50%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd .

