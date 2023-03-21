Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's (KLSE:KOSSAN) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's (KLSE:KOSSAN) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd is:

4.1% = RM159m ÷ RM3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's Earnings Growth And 4.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd grew its net income at a significant rate of 41% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 41% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 33%, meaning the company retains 67% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 38%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's future ROE will be 4.1% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

