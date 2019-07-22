Kotak Mahindra Bank first-quarter profit slightly misses estimates

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd reported a 32.7% jump in first-quarter profit, but marginally missed estimates as loan growth slowed during the period.

Banks in Asia's third-biggest economy have faced challenges due to rising bad loans, while slowing economic growth has brought fewer borrowers to avail credit.

Kotak Mahindra's auto loans had a negative growth in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jaimin Bhatt said at a post-earnings press conference in Mumbai.

The private-sector lender's advances at the three months ended June 30 rose only 18%, compared with a rise of 24% a year ago, it said in a statement on Monday.

Net profit for the period rose to 13.60 billion rupees ($197.39 million), versus 10.25 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average expected a profit of 13.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, came in at 2.19% by the end of June, versus 2.14% at the end of the March quarter and 2.17% in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra closed down 3% ahead of the results, while the broader NSE index ended 0.64% lower.

($1 = 68.9000 Indian rupees)





(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)