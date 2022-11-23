What Kotra Industries Berhad's (KLSE:KOTRA) 29% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 29% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 95% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Kotra Industries Berhad's P/E ratio of 13.1x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in Malaysia is also close to 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Kotra Industries Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Kotra Industries Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 154% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 163% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 0.8% per annum during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.7% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Kotra Industries Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Kotra Industries Berhad's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Kotra Industries Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kotra Industries Berhad that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

