Kourtney Kardashian Finally Responded After She Was Called Out For The "Obscene Display Of Wealth" On Her 44th Birthday

Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Noor Jehan, an elephant in Pakistan's Karachi Zoo whose illness revived criticisms of the nation's zoos, died on Saturday despite frantic efforts to treat her, officials said. The critically ill 17-year-old elephant had fallen into a pond this month and been unable to get up without help. Four Paws veterinarian Amir Khalil said it was "heartbreaking that she had to die at only 17 years old, when she could have had many more years".