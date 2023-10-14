Kourtney Kardashian responds to critics of her pregnancy at 44: 'How could you question God’s plan?'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is clapping back at critics who say she's too old to have a baby, calling her pregnancy "God's plan."

The 44-year-old "Kardashians" star, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is featured in this week's digital cover story for Vanity Fair Italia.

In an accompanying interview, Kardashian Barker said she doesn't pay attention to the naysayers questioning her desire to welcome a baby in her 40s.

“Those comments don’t affect me. I just say: how could you question God’s plan? Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF," the reality star said, according to a post on Vanity Fair Italia's official Instagram page.

Kardashian Barker announced she was pregnant on June 16, when she held up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant" during a Blink-182 concert. The couple later shared they are expecting a son.

Last month, Kardashian Barker revealed on social media she'd had urgent fetal surgery that saved her baby's life.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, had previously been candid about their unsuccessful journey with in vitro fertilization.

During the Season Three premiere of “The Kardashians” that debuted in May, Kardashian Barker revealed that she and her husband were “officially done with IVF."

The Poosh founder explained during the episode that IVF had been hard both on her body and her mental health.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll,” she said. “So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

The reality star said at the time that she had decided to leave her pregnancy up to a higher power.

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

The couple's baby will join a blended family filled with siblings.

Kardashian Barker is mom to three kids with her former partner Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Barker shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17. He is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Moakler's daughter with ex-husband Oscar De La Hoya.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com