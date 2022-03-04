Kourtney Kardashian reveals her sisters started 'ganging up' on her when she became more reluctant to show all of her life on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian said her sisters were "ganging up" on her on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

She told Bustle that the show affected her "happiness" and she started setting boundaries.

She said that a break between "KUWTK" and the family's Hulu show gave her and her sisters "space."

Kourtney Kardashian said that after she started to set boundaries between her personal life and what appeared on-screen in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," her sisters Khloé and Kim "started ganging up" on her.

Kourtney spoke to Bustle about the pressures of filming the E! series, which ran for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. Weeks before the premiere of the family's new reality series, "The Kardashians" on Hulu, she revealed that filming the original series — colloquially referred to as "KUWTK" — was affecting her "happiness," particularly in the ways that she felt she needed to share information.

She told Bustle that her sisters put pressure on her to rescind some of those boundaries.

"When they started ganging up on me, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this feels awful," Kourtney told Bustle. According to Bustle, Kim at one point showed Kourtney "market research" demonstrating that viewers wanted to see more of her on the series.

"KUWTK" was a famously candid show that dug into the messy lives of the family, tackling subjects like Lamar Odom, Khloé's ex-husband, being hospitalized following a near fatal overdose, or Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney's three children, going to rehab.

Kourtney told Bustle that towards the end of the show, it became a "toxic environment" where she felt like she "was being almost a character" known for her poor mood and dry comments. She also said that after starting therapy, she began to set boundaries between her personal life and the series, leading to disagreements with the family.

It eventually culminated with a physical fight between Kim and Kourtney during season 18, leading to Kourtney stepping back from the show.

Kourtney's mother and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner told Bustle that "we were probably all just a little too hard on Kourtney," saying that she thought the family expected that they would be able to drag Kourtney "right there along with us, whether she liked it or not, kicking and screaming."

Kourtney said, however, that the break between "KUWTK" and the family's upcoming Hulu series allowed her and her sisters to reevaluate their relationships and realize that they "actually love each other."

