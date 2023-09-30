Kourtney Kardashian reveals who she thinks is in the 'Not Kourtney' group chat

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is calling out the members of the now-infamous "Not Kourtney" group chat that Kim Kardashian mentioned in the Season Four premiere of "The Kardashians."

While sharing a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, Kourtney replied back to a fan who asked one of her friends if they were in the "Not Kourtney" group chat with Kim.

After seeing the comment, Kourtney responded, "I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking."

Then, when someone else wrote, "Sadly I don’t think they would admit to it," Kourtney added, "my friends are ride or dies."

As to who exactly is in this group chat, Kourtney cleared up those rumors when she replied back to a fan in another Instagram post.

In that post, Kourtney shared some photos of her and her friends at her baby shower. In the comments, the fan seemingly asked if those individuals were in the "Not Kourtney" group chat.

"Cause if so we don’t need them there," they wrote.

In response, Kourtney said, "no the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed."

In the Season Four premiere of "The Kardashians," Kim revealed that she and her family members, and allegedly some of Kourtney's friends, were part of a group chat called "Not Kourtney."

The Skims founder explained that the chat is where people go to complain about the reality TV star.

Kim revealed this in an argument she had with Kourtney over the phone, which began with them discussing their Dolce & Gabbana feud from last season.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim told Kourtney. “Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Kim also said that Kourtney's kids have come to her with issues.

“Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are,” she said.

In Season Three of "The Kardashians," Kourtney got upset with Kim for designing a '90s-inspired collection with Dolce & Gabbana just a few months after Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker, where the couple wore several Dolce & Gabbana pieces.

Although the two got over their issues at the end of Season Three, it was then re-hashed at the beginning of Season Four once the sisters saw clips of them talking behind each other's backs from the pervious season.

On the call, Kourtney said that Kim was an “egotistical” and “selfish” person, and Kourtney said she's always the happiest when she’s away from her family.

“I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically, you,” Kourtney told Kim.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com