Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Not as Close to Khloé Now

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian have always been two peas in a pod, but their friendship and sisterly bond has certainly evolved over the years.

Kourtney acknowledged that she’s not quite as close to her younger sister these days during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, released Oct. 4.

Fans of the Kardashians' reality TV series know how close the two siblings used to be, and how their sister Kim used to be a bit of a third wheel. But the roles have reversed in recent years, and Kourtney revealed that she finds herself on the outside looking in at times.

The 43-year-old explained that her sisters got closer a few years ago because they were both welcoming children around the same time.

“I just felt like they really bonded. They were going through the same things,” she said.

On top of that, Kourtney was struggling with filming their reality show at the same time.

"That’s when I was unhappy with the show, partially 'cause of (Khloé and Kim) kind of ganging up (on me). I felt like it was almost everything that Khloé and I had done to Kim, and then they were like kind of flipping it on me,” she said.

Chloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Around this time, Kourtney started going to therapy and “became more self aware.” The eldest Kardashian sibling had a rough go with the experience at first, though.

“I love it now, but it’s hard and I felt just really sensitive. I was used to being such a bi--- for so many years without any care. No one could shake me. No one could rattle me, nobody could say something mean to me 'cause I would say something 20 times meaner back,” she said.

In one episode of the family’s reality show, Kourtney scratches Kim during a fight, and the 43-year-old opened up about the anger she was feeling during that “intense time.”

“To be pushed to the point of — not that anyone pushed me — but it was the daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever happened in the fight,” she said.

Ultimately, Kourtney and Khloé are in a better place these days and the reality star said they will always be close in some way.

"I feel like Khloé and I are good. I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan; we were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning, I saw her this morning at school. You know, we’re good," she said. "I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com