Kourtney Kardashian says she did the dishes 'completely butt naked' to take advantage of being away from her kids while with Travis Barker in Palm Springs

Kourtney Kardashian said on "The Kardashians" that she did the dishes "butt naked" while with Travis Barker in Palm Springs.

She explained that they don't get much alone time because they have six kids.

Kourtney said she was preparing the house for filming.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker said on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" that she bares it all as often as possible when she gets rare moments of alone time with her husband, Travis Barker, away from their kids.

"Dude, this morning I did all the dishes completely butt naked," she admitted to mom Kris Jenner and Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble during a couples taco night at Kourtney's Palm Springs home, which is about 2.5 hours away from her main residence in Calabasas, California.

When her mom asked why she did that, Kourtney said, "'Cause at home, we have six kids and we don't... you know, we sleep with clothes on."

The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May, have six children between them. Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler. Travis also remains close with Moakler's 23-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whose biological father is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Jenner joked in a confessional interview that Kourtney just blasted TMI to all of her Palm Springs neighbors about how she spends her time in her vacation home.

But Kourtney's explanation for her lack of wardrobe while doing chores that day was simple when she spoke about it with producers in her confessional interview.

"I knew you guys were coming to film and I was like 'I can't have a million dishes in the sink.' So, I happened to be naked when I was walking by and I just did the dishes," she told the cameras.

At dinner, Kourtney and Travis, who had not yet gotten married when the episode two scene was filmed, updated Jenner and Gamble about their progress trying to conceive a child through IVF.

"We did one final egg retrieval and we are just waiting on the genetic testing results but it has made it to an embryo," Kourtney told cameras in an interview. The couple had been trying to conceive a child both through IVF and naturally for roughly a year.

On season one, Kourtney said that a doctor told her that drinking Travis' semen "four times a week" would increase her chances of conception. This is not backed by science and it's unclear if Kourtney took the advice.

New episodes of "The Kardashians" season two air Thursdays on Hulu.

