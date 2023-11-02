Kourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘triggered’ by Tristan Thompson after his ‘horrible choices’

Khloé Kardashian is continually negotiating her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, after he was involved in cheating scandals.

Based on the Season Four, Episode Six of "The Kardashians," her family is, too.

In the episode, Kourtney Kardashian , Khloé's oldest sister, says her 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick has complicated feelings about Tristan.

The conversation comes after Khloé announces she's visiting with her niece Dream, and Tristan is with them. "Is that OK?" Kourtney Kardashian asks. "Yeah, that's fine," Penelope responds.

Kourtney elaborates to the off-camera producer. "I feel like she gets it from me. I told her the first day of school I was like so triggered by him. I don' know why,"she says.

"You know why," the producer says.

"Yeah, I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine. But I was so triggered. I was like, 'I jut can't do it anymore.'"

In a confessional, Kourtney goes into more detail. "Tristan has made horrible choices with my sister. There are times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him. And there are times when I let it go because we want harmony. He's the father of my niece and nephew," she says.

Tristan fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nicholls, in December 2021, while he and Khloé were planning to have a second child via surrogate, who was born in December 2022. He issued a public apology to Khloé.

Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, though this isn't their first scandal. They broke up for the first time in 2018, after Tristan kissed model Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. Woods spoke out on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Live show, “Red Table Talk," confirming they kissed.

This occurred days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True. They got back together in 2021.

The camera catches Tristan putting his arm around Kourtney and asking Penelope, "What's up."

Khloé, on her end, is fine that her family — specifically, her niece — isn't won over by her ex.

"I'm really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I'm able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. Good for you, girl," she says.

"I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don't want to talk her out of them. I don't want this behavior to be something I am validating or I am justifying. I want her to know that how she's feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept this behavior. We should not accept someone treating us like this."

Tristan and his brother Amari moved in with Khloé after their mother died unexpectedly. They are no longer living together, per "The Kardashians."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com