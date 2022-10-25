Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy Conan O’Brien’s Carpinteria Beach House for $14.5 Million

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally bought their first home together. The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer just paid $14.5 million for Conan O’Brien’s Carpinteria house that he listed last summer, according to Dirt. Although the couple has been married for almost half a year, they maintain separate houses about a block apart from each other. "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kardashian explained during a podcast interview. "We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms.”

This contemporary oceanside escape, about 60 miles from the couple’s Calabasas homes, won’t provide a primary residence for the blended family, but may be just the ticket to ease into joint living. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom dwelling covers a fairly modest 2,142 square feet of living space on a parcel of land just under half an acre in size. Although the beachfront home was built in 1957, O’Brien gave it a total remodel after paying $7.9 million for the property in 2015.

Enveloped by lush palm trees and birds of paradise, the property is made up of the main house and a detached two-bedroom guest house along 50 feet of ocean frontage. The wood-sided main house takes full advantage of its scenic setting with floor-to-ceiling glass, balconies, and large al fresco dining-ready decks. Inside, a small but stylish kitchen with open shelving and a granite breakfast bar shares an open floor plan with the airy vaulted ceiling living room, which enjoys sweeping ocean views and a midcentury modern-style free standing metal fireplace. Crisp white walls and white oak floorboards unite the modern interior.

Kardashian and Barker secured the deed at $2 million below the initial $16.5 million asking price. In addition to the Calabasas mansions that they each maintain, Kardashian owns a $12 million vacation home near Palm Springs. As for O’Brien, the comedian upgraded to a larger $23 million Carpinteria home and maintains his Pacific Palisades primary residence.

