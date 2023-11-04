Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

And baby makes seven. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together — their seventh all told — on the heels of the Blink-182 drummer teasing their baby boy’s name.

Sources confirmed to People that the couple had welcomed the latest addition to their blended family.

On Monday’s episode of the “One Life One Chance” podcast, the 47-year-old Barker shared that he and the reality star, 44, planned to name the child Rocky. He also noted at the time that the little one was due “either Halloween or like the first week of November.”

Kardashian was hospitalized in September when she had to undergo urgent fetal surgery, prompting Barker to ditch Blink-182’s European tour for what the band described as an “urgent family matter.”

“I will forever be grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

Noting that she’d “had three really easy pregnancies in the past,” Kardashian shared that she “wasn’t prepared for the fear” of the medical emergency.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she wrote.

Kardashian already shares three children — Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13 — with Scott Disick, with whom she had an on-off relationship.

Barker, through his former marriage to Shanna Moakler, was also a parent of three before he and Kardashian tied the knot last year. The exes share Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, while Barker is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.