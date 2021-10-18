Kourtney Kardashian's massive engagement ring from Travis Barker is estimated to be worth $1 million

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on Sunday in California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

On Sunday, the two shared on Instagram that they got engaged on a beach in Montecito, California.

Experts told Insider Kardashian's oval engagement ring could be worth at least $1 million.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.

On Sunday, the couple shared on Instagram that the Blink-182 drummer proposed on a beach in Montecito, California. The pictures showed that Barker popped the question in the middle of a large heart-shaped flower display that was surrounded by candles.

"forever @travisbarker," Kardashian captioned her post.

Barker was dressed in a black-and-white striped T-shirt and black pants, while Kardashian wore a black dress.

Although Kardashian hasn't shared pictures of her ring yet, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, gave fans a look at it on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian West shared a look at Kourtney Kardashian's ring on her Instagram story on Sunday. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Barker's stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, also shared a close-up picture of Kardashian's engagement ring.

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian with an oval-cut diamond ring. @atianadelahoya/Instagram

Experts estimate the ring could be worth at least $1 million

Apeksha Kothari, the COO of Rare Carat, told Insider that the engagement ring looks like a 12-carat, oval-cut diamond set on a pave diamond band. She said the ring's value is probably over $1 million.

Kathryn Money, the senior vice president of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth, also told Insider that the ring looks to be a 10 to 12-carat elongated oval diamond set on a diamond-accented platinum band. She estimates that it could have cost between $500,000 to $1 million.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in December 2020, according to E! News. The two made their relationship Instagram official in February when the former reality star shared a photo of their intertwined hands.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

