Is KPa-BM Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2663) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use KPa-BM Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2663) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. KPa-BM Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.67, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.67 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for KPa-BM Holdings:

P/E of 7.67 = HK$0.33 ÷ HK$0.043 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

KPa-BM Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 10% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

How Does KPa-BM Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see KPa-BM Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (11.2) in the construction industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think KPa-BM Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with KPa-BM Holdings, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting KPa-BM Holdings’s P/E?

Since KPa-BM Holdings holds net cash of HK$49m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On KPa-BM Holdings’s P/E Ratio

KPa-BM Holdings has a P/E of 7.7. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.