KPD arrests Lafayette man in fraud case

Feb. 4—Police arrested a Lafayette man earlier this week after they say he tried to purchase a vehicle with a fake driver's license.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Dejon P. Browley, 35, is now facing preliminary charges of fraud and deception, both Level 6 felonies, for his alleged role in the incident.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, representatives with McGonigal Buick GMC contacted KPD and reported that a male — later identified as Browley — was at the business and attempted to purchase a vehicle with a fake driver's license, the release indicated.

While officers were responding to the call, Browley left the scene and then came back a few minutes later in anticipation of purchasing the vehicle, the release noted.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail without incident, and an initial hearing is still pending.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.