KPD asking for help identifying theft suspect; Do you recognize him?
The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.
Police released photos of a male they say is suspected in stealing items from a vehicle in the area of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the identity of the male is asked to contact Detective Woolf at 937-296-2598.
Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022