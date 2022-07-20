KPD asking for help identifying theft suspect; Do you recognize him?

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police released photos of a male they say is suspected in stealing items from a vehicle in the area of Wiltshire Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male is asked to contact Detective Woolf at 937-296-2598.

