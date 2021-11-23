KPD conducting death investigation

Nov. 23—Police are currently investigating the death of a 27-year-old Kokomo woman who was taken to an area hospital last weekend unconscious and unresponsive.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Shalynn Nicole Carroll was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, and an autopsy conducted by the Howard County Coroner's Office revealed no indication of physical trauma that would have resulted in the woman's death.

The overall results of Carroll's death are still pending as officials await toxicology reports, the release added.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7389 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

