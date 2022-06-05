KPD introduces new tools in the fight against gun violence

Jun. 5—From public places such as Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center and Chuck E. Cheese to residential streets and neighborhoods, gun violence in recent months has impacted various parts of the Kokomo community and has occurred during all hours of the day.

Since the start of 2022 alone, the Kokomo Police Department has responded to numerous calls for service related to shots fired, according to Maj. Brian Seldon.

The majority of those incidents turn out to be unsubstantiated, Seldon added, nothing more than fireworks perhaps.

But many of those incidents that do provide evidence — such as shell casings, bullet holes or even an injured or deceased person — are often met with challenges like uncooperative witnesses.

And it's that particular challenge of uncooperative witnesses that can often by frustrating to police as they try to investigate a case.

It's something KPD is eager to address and hopes will soon change.

"The Kokomo Police Department has increased our patrol efforts since 2020 and initiated new patrol and investigative efforts to address the community's concerns of gun violence," a department media release read in part. "Although efforts have been effective, a full assault against violence requires the assistance from the community who desire to be a part of a positive change that benefits the safety of their community.

"Law enforcement agencies need the community's help solving crime in most cases," the release continued. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen."

And because that is not really an option, KPD is bringing in some additional tools, police indicated in the release, such as a new unit that will specifically focus on drug and violent activity within the city and a partnership with a national web-based platform that allows residents to report crimes anonymously.

Story continues

Tip411 works as a two-way form of communication between law enforcement agencies and the community, per the release.

"Tip411 will allow citizens to send anonymous tips directly to the Kokomo Police Department via web, text message and customized iPhone and Android apps," police noted in the release. "Citizens can also attach images and video to their tips to provide KPD with more specific information. In addition, alerts can be published and distributed by KPD administrators to targeted public and private groups via email and text message."

Police stated that the alert content sent by police can include contact information, location map, images, document links, YouTube video links, case information, suspect or missing person information and more.

The goal, KPD officials note, is to make it easier for residents to communicate with the department and work together to fight crime.

According to the App store, Tip411 is free to download, but it's unclear at this time how KPD will utilize the platform.

The department is expected to release additional information over the next several weeks.