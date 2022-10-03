Kewanee Police report that while the investigation hasn't concluded, they believe a Kewanee man killed himself with a knife Sept. 25.

An autopsy was performed on the 34-year-old Kewanee man last week.

The autopsy report, which is not yet finalized, "indicate(s) (the deceased) sustained several suspected self-inflicted knife wounds, which matched evidence located at the scene of the incident," said a KPD press release.

Deputy Chief Stephen Kijanowski told the Star Courier last week that evidence also was being processed by the state crime lab.

Police said the man was found unresponsive at 1 a.m. at his residence in the 900 block of North Main Street when they were called.

Some residents had speculated publicly that foul play might involved and questioned the department's withholding of information.

But the KPD said they were justified in their approach and would have released more more information had something nefarious occurred that might threaten residents.

"…If there was a threat to the public we'd put that out right away," Kijanowski said.

Detectives from the Kewanee Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation division began an investigation where they collected evidence and statements.The KPD said the investigation has not concluded and urged anyone with information relating to this incident to call (309)853-1911.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: KPD: Kewanee man killed self with knife