KPD: Man battered grandma on city hall steps

Kewanee Police say a 29-year-old Kewanee man arrested for domestic battery Tuesday morning assaulted his grandmother, including once at City Hall as she tried to contact police.

Police say the altercation started at a home in the 300 block of East Third Street, where the man allegedly held his grandmother down on a chair. She tried to go to the police department, but he followed her, leading to a confrontation on City Hall steps, which accesses the KPD dispatch area.

Police said they have eyewitness and video evidence of the incident.

"A telecommunicator working observed most of the incident in front of City Hall and alerted officers," said Deputy Chief Stephen Kijanowski. "The surveillance cameras at City Hall captured the events that took place in front of the building."

The KPD, which is still investigating whether another person in the home was battered, added an aggravated battery charge because of the age of the victim.

