KPD officer arrested for invasion of privacy

Sep. 12—A 15-year veteran of the Kokomo Police Department is now under arrest after police say he violated an active court-ordered protective order that was held against him.

Travis C. Williams, 39, Kokomo, is now facing a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for his alleged role in the investigation, according to a KPD media release.

The release didn't indicate what events led to Williams' arrest or why there is an active protective order against him, and a probable cause affidavit has yet to be filed in the case.

However, police did state that Williams allegedly showed up Sept. 7 at his wife's residence, subsequently breaking the protective order, and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Williams was taken into custody Tuesday without incident, and police in the release stated that he was transported to the Howard County Jail for further processing.

The case is now in the hands of the Howard County Prosecutor's Office.