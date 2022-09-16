KPD officer arrested, placed on administrative leave

Sep. 16—An officer with the Kokomo Police Department is now on administrative leave after he was arrested in connection with a reported road rage and battery incident that occurred earlier this year on the city's south side.

Roy Smith, 42 — who was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time the incident occurred — is now facing charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

His charges stem from an incident that reportedly occurred May 22, per an Indiana State Police media release.

That's when police say Smith and a 60-year-old Swayzee man were allegedly involved in a road rage incident that began while the pair were driving on Southway Boulevard.

The incident then reportedly escalated when Smith followed the other man's vehicle into a restaurant's parking lot, where he then allegedly confronted and battered the unidentified man, the release indicated.

This physical interaction reportedly caused the man to suffer several facial and rib injuries, investigators noted.

But due to the alleged victim involved not knowing Smith's identity at the time, the investigation was reportedly suspended for around three weeks.

Then, as soon as KPD reportedly received information that Smith was the alleged batterer in the case, department officials say they immediately turned the investigation over to ISP, which subsequently turned over it over to a special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County.

On June 17, KPD placed Smith on administrative leave, and department officials indicate there is also an internal investigation that has been opened up regarding the allegations against Smith.

Officials say Smith has been an officer with KPD since 2005.

In a media release sent out Friday afternoon, KPD Chief Doug Stout briefly addressed the allegations that Smith now faces.

"As the Chief of this Department, the decision to contact the Indiana State Police was to continue to show complete and total transparency within the Kokomo Police Department," Stout said. "We will continue to hold every member of this agency accountable to uphold the Oath they took to serve with honesty and integrity.

"We would like to express our complete gratitude to the Indiana State Police that investigated this case," Stout added, "as well as the out-of-county Special Prosecutor that reviewed and decided on the charging information fairly and impartially."