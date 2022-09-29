A Kewanee police officer reported minor injuries during a methamphetamine arrest Tuesday.

An investigation involving the Black Hawk Area Task Force and Henry County Sheriff's Office culminated in the arrest of a 36-year-old Galva man and a 30-year-old Kewanee woman.

Police said the couple was walking in the 600 block of West First Street when police confronted them. The man ran but was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of 9.2 grams of suspected meth.

Police charged the man with meth possession and delivery, and resisting an officer with injury, and took him to county jail. He also was found to have an outstanding Henry County warrant for failure to appear in court for a negotiated plea for charges related to Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled substance.

The woman was released with a court date for the charge of Delivery of Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine Conspiracy.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: KPD officer injured during meth arrest