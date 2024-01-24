KPD officer moved to unpaid administrative leave

Jan. 24—A Kokomo police officer criminally charged with invasion of privacy will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously voted Wednesday to move Kokomo Police Department Sgt. Travis Williams from paid to unpaid administrative leave effective Jan. 28, per a request from Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout.

Williams' unpaid administrative leave will last "until the outcome of the internal investigation process," Stout's memo states.

Williams was placed on paid administrative leave in the fall of last year after being charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

Police say Williams violated an active court-ordered protective order obtained by his wife.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Williams was described by his estranged wife as someone who had "threatened her life in the past" and also had "suicidal and homicidal thoughts," which is reportedly what prompted the protective order.

"(His wife) stated that if something happens to Travis by the department (KPD), such as termination, that she believes he would attempt to harm her," the probable cause states.

Part of that protective order bans Williams from visiting his estranged wife's southwest side residence, court records indicate, which she told police he has violated in the past.

The legal case against Williams is still in litigation and has been moved from Howard County to Cass County due to an issue of conflict of interest with all Howard County judges.

Cass County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Kitts II has taken jurisdiction over the case. Noah Schafer, Cass County prosecutor, was also appointed as special prosecutor.

