KPD releases ID of victim in Saturday night fatal hit and run on Magnolia

The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed in a hit and run Saturday night in Park City. Police still are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

At around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue, where a man was reportedly struck while crossing the road, a police department spokesperson stated in a press release. The victim, identified as Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24, of Leslie, Georgia, was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The car that fled the scene has not been located or positively identified, the release stated. Investigators have reason to believe the car could possibly be a Hyundai sedan that should have visible front end damage.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

