KPD seeks third juvenile in recent Kokomo Beach shooting

Jun. 24—A week after a shooting near the Kokomo Beach and Family Aquatic Center entrance left a juvenile male injured, police have now detained two more juveniles they believe were involved in the incident.

Further investigation into the shooting — which took place shortly after 5 p.m. June 15 — led police recently to detain a 17-year-old male for attempted murder and a 14-year-old male for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, according to information released by Kokomo Police Department on Thursday morning.

Authorities are also trying to locate a 16-year-old male, who would be facing a charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, and the news release added that there is a pick-up order for him already in place by Howard County Circuit Court.

According to a KPD media release issued shortly after the shooting occurred, a juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound in the incident and was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Indianapolis.

Another juvenile male was detained inside Foster Park and later transported to Kinsey Youth Center. He is now facing preliminary charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a stolen handgun, a Level 6 felony.

During the course of the investigation, police learned from witnesses that the shooting might have been linked to a fight that occurred earlier and involved at least five juveniles.

The release did not indicate at the time whether the fight occurred on the grounds of Kokomo Beach or in nearby Foster Park, but the shooting is the latest in a string of juvenile-related incidents that have occurred at the park in recent weeks.

The shooting also caused authorities to increase patrols inside and around Foster Park, as well as beef up safety measures at Kokomo Beach — a move that KPD Capt. Scott Purtee said would hopefully "deter" those who choose to do harm in the community.

At a special meeting Monday, the city's park board also unanimously approved a resolution allowing KPD to remove or arrest anyone at a city park who violates the city's code of ordinances. Before, the police department would have to get verbal permission from the parks department to remove or arrest anyone doing something illegal or unruly in a city park.

Due to their ages, police have not released the identity of the male who was shot last week, or the identities of those detained in connection with the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.