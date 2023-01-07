KPD seeks vehicle, person seen near burglary

Jan. 7—Police are asking the public for help in identifying the occupants or owners of a vehicle that was seen in the area of a burglary and attempted arson last month in downtown Kokomo.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street — Averhealth — around 7 p.m. Dec. 28 in reference to the incident.

During the investigation, authorities were able to observe a white sedan, possibly a Toyota, via video surveillance entering the rear parking area of the business, the release stated.

Moments later, movement was reportedly observed within the business, the release indicated, with an unidentified person exiting the building through a rear window and driving to the front of the building at a slow rate of speed.

The driver of the sedan then allegedly entered a parking lot across the street from Averhealth before eventually exiting and parking near the intersection of Mulberry and Main streets, per the release.

The unidentified person then exited the vehicle and walked to the front of Averhealth, investigators note.

That person then peered through a glass window and walked back to the sedan, where it was last seen heading south on Buckeye Street, police note in the release.

At some point afterward, the business reportedly caught fire, though investigators say it was contained and extinguished prior to the arrival of the Kokomo Fire Department.

It was also determined that the person allegedly connected to the incident was able to leave the business with an undisclosed amount of money, the release indicated.

Anyone with any information or their own video surveillance of this incident — which police say reportedly took place between 11:50 p.m. Dec. 27 and 12:30 a.m. Dec. 28 — are asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously by downloading the "KokomoPD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD at 847411.