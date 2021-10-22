KPD seeks vehicle, suspect in armed robbery at Fazoli's

Oct. 22—The Kokomo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect and/or vehicle information allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Fazoli's.

Officers responded to Fazoli's at 622 S. Reed Road around 12:41 a.m. Friday in reference to a reported armed robbery, according to a news release from Kokomo police.

Officers spoke with a delivery driver, who told them a Black male entered his semi-trailer and demanded his wallet, the release said. The victim further stated the suspect pointed a silver firearm at him and ordered him to the ground, threatening to shoot him, according to the release, which added that the driver relinquished his wallet and was told to count to 10 while lying face-down on the ground.

The suspect then ran north and entered a vehicle, which was last observed traveling north on Belvedere Drive, the release said.

Obtained surveillance footage identified the suspect vehicle as a white Buick Rendezvous with dark trim around the bottom. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'10" and 130 pounds, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black face mask.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. Callers may also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with their anonymous tip.