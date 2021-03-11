KPD sends out warning after recent fight at Foster Park

Mar. 11—After a fight involving several juveniles, and possibly some adults, recently at Foster Park, the Kokomo Police Department on Wednesday sent out a stern warning to those who participate in such violence.

If you choose to attend and take part, you will be held accountable.

That was the message behind a department media release, which was also sent with a video clip from an incident that occurred earlier this week.

The video, provided to the police department Wednesday afternoon, appeared to show several juveniles involved in a physical altercation, with the cell phone's owner recording it all on the social media app Snapchat.

The words, "not good at that park," are also written across the center of the screen.

At one point toward the end of the video, an apparently injured juvenile male could be seen being helped to his feet after sustaining several punches by a group of other juveniles.

Upon further investigation into the incident, police also learned that there have been postings throughout social media referring to "retaliation" for that fight, which is another reason why KPD quickly addressed the issue.

"Through this media release, we would like the citizens of this community to know that the Kokomo Police Department will not tolerate this type of violence in this community, and especially in our parks," police stated in the release. "Our parks are for all citizens to enjoy and are to be used as a place to gather and enjoy friends, family and pets safely.

"We are calling for all parents to help us by knowing where your children are at all times," police added, "and assist us in keeping your kids safe and not allow them to attend this type of gathering."

Due to the alleged retaliation claim, KPD noted in the release that it will be stepping up patrols in all parks across the community to "make sure that everyone is able to have a safe and relaxing visit."

If you have any information about the recent incident at Foster Park, you are urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.