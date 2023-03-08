KPERS could see billions in losses if Kansas GOP plan to combat 'woke investing' passes

Kansas Employees Retirement System offices at 611 S. Kansas Ave.

Officials with the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System are warning that an effort in the Legislature to combat the use of environmental and social investment factors could cut state pension returns by billions of dollars.

Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its public employee pension fund. Those entities have increasingly come under fire for their investment policies that take into account environmental, social and governance factors.

This has angered conservatives who believe they are undercutting the firearms manufacturers, oil and natural gas industries and other companies.

Senate Bill 291 would bar state agencies, including KPERS, from using contractors that favor or disfavor certain companies because they are involved in the fossil fuel, gun and agricultural industries, implement certain diversity policies and other factors.

Under state law, KPERS is required only to consider the financial returns an investment might bring when making decisions. The bill would extend that same guideline to any investment manager it elects to use.

Alan Conroy, executive director of the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System, listens to testimony in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee on a bill governing ESG investing.

But Alan Conroy, KPERS' executive director, said the language would have an adverse impact on the pension fund's operations. As written, he argued, the bill would force KPERS to dump all investment firms they are currently using.

Overall, KPERS projects the legislation could mean the pension fund would reap as much as $3.6 billion less in investment returns.

"We are very concerned," he told reporters after a Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee hearing Tuesday on the bill.

Critics fear bill could undo years of Kansas pension investments

Instead, new money managers would need to be enlisted and Conroy added that the state would likely gravitate toward lower yield investments, such as bonds, a move that could mean potentially lower returns.

Some Republicans grumbled when the KPERS board voted to reduce the assumed rate of return, or the investment performance that is projected annually, a move that dropped the funded ratio from 78% to 71%.

But the bill, KPERS estimates, would drop the funded ratio by even more, seeing it dip by an additional 10% to around 60%. The last time the funded ratio was at that level was in 2013.

Lawmakers in 2022 trumpeted the deposit of over $1 billion to pay down the state's pension debt, on top of billions of dollars that have been invested in the system in the past two decades.

Critics of the plan argued the ESG bill would undo that effort, which comes at a time when worries about a recession have grown in financial circles.

"What scares me is nobody knows what the consequences of this will be," said Ernie Claudel, a former Olathe school teacher and administrator and co-president of the Kansas Coalition of Public Retirees.

Attorney General Kris Kobach argued a bill to limit the state's use of investment managers that apply ESG factors would not block investment in alternative energy companies.

But Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, who introduced the bill and chairs the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, said he thought KPERS was "making a big deal out of it."

Conservatives, including Thompson, point to evidence that ESG funds perform worse than other investments, though longer-term returns have often fared better.

If the state's investment managers didn't meet the new criteria under the bill, Thompson said, "I wonder who the heck they are using."

"What is that telling the KPERS people who are out there with their retirement funds?" he said. "Does that mean they should be getting a better return? ... They need to be good stewards of those funds, and I would challenge them to show me where they aren't meeting their fiduciary duty."

Proponents say ESG could hurt investment returns in Kansas

The state does make use of some of the investment firms that have garnered the fiercest criticism over ESG nationally, including BlackRock, Vanguard and others.

But just because BlackRock handles investment decisions doesn't mean that they are using ESG criteria in deciding where to put the state's money.

Proponents of SB 291 include Attorney General Kris Kobach and state Treasurer Steven Johnson. They argue the bill is needed to ensure that Kansas' investments are not used to make a political statement but rather to bring about the best possible return on investment.

State Treasurer Steven Johnson presents before the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee Tuesday on a bill to limit the state's use of investment managers that apply ESG factors to investments.

"When money managers choose to implement their own policy objectives, we need to make sure those objectives align with our own," said Johnson, who also sits on the KPERS board.

But Claudel said it was difficult to believe that entities whose chief goal is money making would favor the use of ESG factors only for political reasons.

"They have a fiduciary responsibility and far more regulation than the Legislature does," he said. "And they're in to make money for themselves and their clients. I don't understand how in the world that they would choose the ESG investment ... if they thought they could make more money in another way."

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Kobach maintained that nothing would block investments in alternative energy companies or other entities if it would produce the best bang for the buck.

"You shouldn't favor them because they're green," he said. "You should favor them because they're performing well."

Part of the bill takes aim at what is known as proxy voting, where investment firms will vote on behalf of their clients, such as a pension fund, in board or company elections, something that has caused alarm from some at the potential for powerful and expansive money managers to shape company policies.

For a pension system, which has a wide-ranging investment portfolio, there can be upward of 100,000 proxy votes per year, according to KPERS.

SB 291 would require that entities outside of KPERS could not proxy vote unless they committed to only act in the best fiduciary interest of their client. Handling proxy voting in house, however, would not be viable and Johnson even acknowledged it would mean a major increase in funding and staff for KPERS.

To comply with the provisions of the bill, the pension fund said it would need to enlist a contractor to manage the votes and Conroy's written testimony said the ask would "create an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy" that would make the pension fund less competitive with how a private investment portfolio might perform.

Thompson said he is open to some changes to the bill at KPERS' behest. But he said the issue was an important one that ultimately needed to be addressed.

"I have a hard time understanding why they would be that opposed to a bill that just says you need to do your job and do the best you can with the funds," he said. "Which is essentially all we're asking."

