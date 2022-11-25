KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.01

The board of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) has announced that the dividend on 28th of December will be increased to MYR0.01, which will be 233% higher than last year's payment of MYR0.003 which covered the same period. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, KPJ Healthcare Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 56.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0202, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.012. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. KPJ Healthcare Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 5.0% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think KPJ Healthcare Berhad will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for KPJ Healthcare Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

