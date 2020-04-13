Is KPM Holding (HKG:8027) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that KPM Holding Limited (HKG:8027) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is KPM Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2019 KPM Holding had S$3.28m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has S$7.63m in cash to offset that, meaning it has S$4.35m net cash.

How Strong Is KPM Holding's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that KPM Holding had liabilities of S$2.20m due within a year, and liabilities of S$3.07m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$7.63m and S$4.59m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has S$6.95m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that KPM Holding has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Simply put, the fact that KPM Holding has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is KPM Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year KPM Holding had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 19%, to S$8.5m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is KPM Holding?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months KPM Holding lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of S$1.9m and booked a S$1.6m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of S$4.35m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for KPM Holding (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.