KPMG Canada Adds Crypto to Its Balance Sheet

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

The Canadian branch of accounting giant KPMG has made its first allocation of crypto assets to its corporate treasury.

The privately held firm said Monday it acquired bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) on its balance sheet through Gemini Trust Company’s execution and custody services.

  • KPMG Canada declined to disclose the amount of bitcoin and ether purchased when contacted by CoinDesk.

  • The Toronto-based company established a governance committee to oversee and approve the treasury allocation, which included a risk assessment and review of the tax and accounting implications.

  • “KPMG in Canada is bullish on cryptoassets, we believe they are here to stay, and we’ll consider other innovative investment opportunities in the future," KPMG Canada spokesperson Roula Meditskos told CoinDesk.

  • In a press release, Kareem Sadek, advisory partner of cyprotassets and blockchain services at KPMG Canada, noted that "we've invested in a strong cryptoassets practice and we will continue to enhance and build on our capabilities across decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, to name a few.”

  • With the allocation, KPMG joins the ranks of major companies holding crypto on their balance sheet. The group includes software company MicroStrategy (MSTR), electric car giant Tesla (TSLA) and payment firm Square (SQ).

Read more: Accounting Standards Are Key to Getting Digital Assets on Corporate Balance Sheets

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • KPMG in Canada invests in bitcoin and ethereum

    Big four firm calls crypto assets a "maturing asset class."

  • Crypto, Blockchain Investments in 2021 Exceeded Previous 3 Years Combined: KPMG

    Investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency hit $30 billion in 2021, more than in the three previous years combined, according to a new report from KPMG.

  • International Paper’s Commitment to Building a Better Future Recognized by FORTUNE Magazine

    MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the nineteenth time. FORTUNE's World's...

  • Bitcoin rallies to four-week high, ether hits three-week peak

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bitcoin rose to a four-week high on Monday, climbing for a second consecutive session, driven in part by liquidation of some short positions that have accumulated in the virtual currency's recent three-month downtrend. Since hitting a roughly six-month low on Jan. 24, bitcoin has gained about 35%. Ether, the second-largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization, touched a three-week peak of $3,180 and was last up 3.1% at $3,153.21.

  • See which global business leader most closely shares your views on crypto and Big Tech

    Even among Big Tech’s haters and defenders, there isn't agreement on cryptocurrencies. Answer six questions to find out how your views compare.

  • Crypto Fund Inflows Follow Pickup in Market Sentiment

    Inflows into digital-asset funds last week were 4.5 times what they were the week before, suggesting investor confidence in the recovering crypto markets.

  • Troubled Toshiba to Split Into Two Firms Instead of Three

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said it would divide into two companies and sell non-core assets, scrapping an initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wanes: Marke

  • Bitcoin Notches Longest Rally Since September; Shiba Inu Jumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose for a fifth consecutive day, the longest winning streak since September, as investors begin to re-embrace risk assets across global markets. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wanes: Markets WrapThe largest

  • 2022 Super Bowl: Who is Dr. Dre, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVI?

    Super Bowl 2022 is just a week away which means this year’s halftime show is almost here. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the NFL Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show including a closer look at one of the night’s performers: Dr. Dre. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop

  • Bitcoin could see further gains after reaching $44,000, say technical analysts

    Bitcoin rose above $44,000 briefly on Monday, continuing the momentum higher over its gains on Friday and the weekend.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., were rising today as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped. The cryptocurrency stock was up by 6% as of 1:19 p.m. ET. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum were rising today after major accounting firm KPMG said that its Canadian office had added both of the cryptocurrencies to its corporate treasury.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • SHIB jumps more than 33% after $3.5bn infusion in its market cap

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme cryptocurrency has started reversing its downward trend and gaining momentum after the infusion of around $3.5bn. The token was today trading at $0.000027742, up a huge 22.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • It's not just Jeff Bezos. Super rich around the world are snapping up superyachts as sales hit a record high last year.

    Last year, yacht-makers sold 887 superyachts to wealthy people who had an "increased need for privacy and private isolation" during the pandemic, according to shipping data provider VesselsValue.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Child Tax Credit: You Could Get a Double Payment in February — Here’s Why

    If the Build Back Better bill actually manages to pass in January, parents could be looking at a doubled Child Tax Credit payment for February. That's the good news. Child Tax Credit: How To Claim the...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.