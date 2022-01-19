KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018.

The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken.

In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

KPMG audit partner Nicola Quayle was fined 110,000 pounds, cut to 80,850 pounds for early settlement. She also received a severe reprimand.

"I'm sorry that our work wasn't good enough in this instance," said Jon Holt, chief executive of KPMG in Britain.

"I am committed to resolving, and learning from, our past cases and this development marks another step forward in dealing with these matters. We have fully cooperated with the FRC throughout their investigation," Holt said.

Conviviality was listed in London in 2013 and grew rapidly through a series of acquisitions, reporting significant increases in revenue, profit and net assets.

But in early 2018, the company issued a series of trading updates which resulted in its shares being suspended ahead of the company going into administration, the FRC said.

Failings admitted by KPMG included not revising initial assessments of the risks of a material misstatement following information obtained during the 2017 audit, the watchdog said.

There was also a failure to obtain sufficient audit evidence in relation to accrued franchise licence revenue.

"The audit failings in this case were serious, spanned several significant areas of the financial statements," said Claudia Mortimore, the FRC's deputy executive counsel.

KPMG is also facing a fine for misconduct https://www.reuters.com/business/uk-watchdog-fines-former-kpmg-accountant-misconduct-2022-01-18 in how FRC inspectors were misled during spot checks of audits of builder Carillion and software company Regenersis.

KPMG was fined 13 million pounds https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nr3cpacf-nr3cpac-britain-kpmg-idTRNIKBN2F71WP last year for holding a major conflict of interest when it advised on the sale of British bed manufacturer Silentnight.

The FRC is also investigating KPMG's audit of Carillion in the run-up to the builder going bust, which could result in another fine.

($1 = 0.7353 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Richemont Reports Strong Performance in Q3, Europe Included

    The Swiss reported double-digit gains across all regions and business areas.

  • Toronto market slides as rising bond yields scare investors

    Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight weeks the day before, as a jump in U.S. Treasury debt yields reduced the attractiveness of stocks, particularly those in the high-growth technology sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 262.88 points, or 1.2%, at 21,274.57, after posting on Monday its highest closing level since Nov. 25. "We saw yields increase in the U.S. and the market is reacting to that," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

  • ECB Would Act If Inflation More Persistent, Villeroy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s inflation forecasts aren’t a “blind certitude” and the institution will take action if the price surge proves more persistent, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb:

  • UK watchdog to restrict advertising of cryptoassets

    Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it plans to introduce restrictions on marketing cryptoassets and other high-risk investments. A surge in investment scams, particularly online since the coronavirus pandemic began unfolding in 2020, has prompted the regulator to take action. The Financial Conduct Authority said the draft rules, put out to public consultation, prepare the ground for the government to bring in promotions of cryptoassets under the watchdog's remit.

  • Burberry lifts profit outlook after full-price sales accelerate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury brand Burberry said annual profit would beat market expectations as its full-price sales accelerated in the third quarter, driven by a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe. Full-price comparable store sales were 26% higher than the same period two years ago, Burberry said on Wednesday, while comparable store sales on the same measure were down 3% due to its planned reduction in markdowns. Chair Gerry Murphy said growth in full-price sales had accelerated from the second quarter, reflecting a higher quality business.

  • U.K. Inflation Surprises With Jump to Highest in 30 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesBritain’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest since 1992, sharpening a squeeze on households and adding to pressure on th

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • SF's crabbing industry struggles to stay afloat

    It's hard to think of a more iconic industry that's so San Francisco than San Francisco's crabbing industry, but a series of problems are causing some longtime fishermen to consider leaving their jobs as the industry struggles to make ends meet.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. Retailers including Uniqlo, DSW, Marshalls, Gap and H&M have also closed San Francisco locations since late 2020 as the area has struggled with the absence of international tourists and office workers as well as crime and homelessness.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Bloomington employers struggling to find workers: 'most brutal job market that I've seen'

    Some business leaders said they believe the pandemic has shifted labor dynamics to the detriment of employers — and to the benefit of workers.

  • Semi-Retirement: The New Job Trend Among Baby Boomers

    Call it the Great Semi-Retirement. That's where a lot of boomers might be headed as employers try to convince older staffers to stick around longer in a labor market plagued by a shortage of workers....

  • Airlines warn of 'catastrophic' crisis when new 5G service is deployed

    U.S. airlines and cargo carriers on Monday warned that the new 5G wireless service set to deploy Wednesday could ground flights, potentially stranding thousands of Americans overseas and delaying the delivery of key goods.In a letter to Biden administration officials, executives of major carriers wrote that C-band 5G causes disruptions to airplanes' instruments that could make "huge swaths" of the U.S. fleet unusable. They noted that by...

  • There’s a housing inventory shortage, but builders are in a happy mood

    Homebuilders are an optimistic bunch. They normally purchase land or finished lots, spend thousands on lumber and myriad other materials, and start putting up houses — often before the first customer walks in the door.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • $112.5 million manufacturing facility proposed for old Nike warehouse in Memphis

    MHR Fund Management is looking to create a shipping container and chassis manufacturing plant on Winchester Road.