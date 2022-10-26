Dutch telecom KPN targets 'slight' earnings growth in 2023

FILE PHOTO: The KPN logo is seen at the telecoms company's headquarters in Rotterdam
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN NV on Wednesday confirmed its 2022 outlook as its third-quarter earnings beat expectations, and said it expected "slight" growth in core earnings next year as it works to offset inflation, especially in energy.

The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands had previously said it targeted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases (EBITDAAL) of more than 2.40 billion euros ($2.39 billion) this year, and of more than 2.45 billion in 2023.

European power costs have surged in the past year, driven by record gas prices as Russia curbed supply to Europe.

"Despite the macro backdrop, we aim to deliver growth next year and remain fully committed to our Accelerate to Grow strategy," Chief Executive Joost Farwerck said, referring to KPN's plan launched in November 2020.

He added the group had given its employees a one-off payment to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

KPN reported adjusted EBITDAAL of 618 million euros ($616 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating the 611 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

It will specify the 2023 outlook when it publishes fourth-quarter results in January.

($1 = 1.0034 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi)

