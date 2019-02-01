Should You Like KPS AG’s (FRA:KSC) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we are going to look at KPS AG (FRA:KSC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for KPS:

0.21 = €23m ÷ (€154m – €72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, KPS has an ROCE of 21%.

Does KPS Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, KPS’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the IT industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, KPS’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

KPS’s current ROCE of 21% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 40% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for KPS.

KPS’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

KPS has total assets of €154m and current liabilities of €72m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. KPS has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From KPS’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.