KPS Consortium Berhad (KLSE:KPSCB) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like KPS Consortium Berhad (KLSE:KPSCB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide KPS Consortium Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is KPS Consortium Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, KPS Consortium Berhad has grown EPS by 36% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for KPS Consortium Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 44% to RM943m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since KPS Consortium Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM99m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are KPS Consortium Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that KPS Consortium Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 79% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM79m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is KPS Consortium Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, KPS Consortium Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in KPS Consortium Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for KPS Consortium Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

