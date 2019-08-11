At kr1.86, Is It Time To Put Image Systems AB (STO:IS) On Your Watch List?

Image Systems AB (STO:IS), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Sweden, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the OM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Image Systems’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Image Systems worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.34x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.87x, which means if you buy Image Systems today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that Image Systems should be trading at this level in the long run, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, it seems like Image Systems’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Image Systems?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Image Systems’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for IS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

