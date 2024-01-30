Kraenzels receive Spirit of Excellence Award

Jan. 29—DICKINSON — In a heartfelt ceremony at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center, Chad and Rhonda Kraenzel were celebrated as the 14th recipients of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award in Leadership on Monday, Jan. 22. The event brought together community leaders, family, friends and admirers to honor the couple's profound impact on the local community.

The ceremony commenced with a moving prayer from Pastor David Schwartz, which set a tone of gratitude and community. Julie Obrigewitsch, of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award program, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, praising the Kraenzels for their unwavering dedication and leadership.

Taylor Kraenzel, who nominated his parents for the award, took the stage to share his motivations for nominating Chad and Rhonda. He painted a vivid picture of their dedication, focusing on their tireless efforts to foster growth and positivity within Stark County.

"I am nominating both Rhonda and Chad Kraenzel because they have demonstrated so many qualities that exemplify a spirit of excellence," he said. "Rhonda's dedication to leading youth in a positive direction and Chad's under-the-radar leadership in both the family business and as a worship leader have made an indelible impact on our community."

Ashly Kraenzel, Chad and Rhonda's daughter-in-law, followed with personal reflections that painted a vivid picture of the couple's character and the depth of their impact on those around them. Her stories highlighted not just their public contributions, but also the private moments of kindness and leadership that define their legacy.

The event also featured speeches from educational leaders who have witnessed the couple's impact first-hand. Marcus Lewton, Superintendent of Dickinson Public Schools, and Melanie Kathrein, Director of Instruction at Dickinson Public Schools, each highlighted the significant contributions Chad and Rhonda have made to local education. Their testimonials underscored the lasting effects of the Kraenzels' work on the youth of Dickinson.

Chad Edwards, a close family friend, offered a unique perspective on the couple's influence beyond their public achievements. Edwards' reflections on the personal virtues and quiet leadership of the Kraenzels added depth to the portrait of two individuals whose impact resonates in both public and private spheres.

The ceremony was enriched by letters of commendation from distinguished figures such as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, and U.S. Congressman Kelly Armstrong, acknowledging the couple's extensive influence and service.

A heartfelt video tribute from friends and family added a personal dimension to the accolades. Taylor Kraenzel read a letter from Joel Schrum of Badlands Truck Wash, showcasing the community's deep respect and support for the awardees.

Dickinson Mayor Scott Decker presented the award, officially recognizing Chad and Rhonda Kraenzel's outstanding leadership and contributions to the community. Julie Obrigewitsch announced donations in honor of the Kraenzels, underscoring the event's role in fostering community development and support.

The ceremony concluded with an open invitation for attendees to share their personal experiences and gratitude, reflecting the profound community ties and appreciation for the Kraenzels' endeavors.

