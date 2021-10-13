Kraft Heinz to Consumers on Inflation-Related Price Hikes: ‘Get Used to It’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com
rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said permanent increases in food prices are something consumers should get used to, citing inflation “across the board” has caused all prices to rise.

Discover: 4th Stimulus Payment of $1,400 Not Off the Table Entirely Thanks to Inflation
Examine: Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword

The cost of ingredients like cereals and oils has pushed global food prices to a 10-year high, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Kraft Heinz has increased prices on more than half of its products in the United States, the BBC reported. “We are raising prices, where necessary, around the world,” he said in an interview with the outlet.

“In [the] U.S., logistic costs also increased substantially, and there’s a shortage of labor in certain areas of the economy” Patricio added. The CEO referenced the historically tight labor market situation in the United States, by which companies all over the country and across different sectors are having difficulty finding willing workers coupled with an abundance of available positions.

POLL: Surging Meat Prices Could Cost You Hundreds This Year — Can You Afford It?

Backlogs across the nation’s port system have significantly contributed to supply chain problems that have driven prices up across the food sector. A record backlog of container ships waiting to enter the Port of Los Angeles has also caused major problems for shipping and truck routes throughout the country. The port’s executive director, Gene Seroka, claimed that around 250,000 containers require moving through the port as of Oct. 6, reported Fox News.

Patricio also said in his BBC interview that consumers will need to get used to higher food prices, with the world’s population rising while the amount of land on which to grow food on is not. He elaborated further that poor harvests in Brazil, drought in Russia and stockpiling in China are contributing factors to price increases.

Explore Further: As Anxiety at the Grocery Store Mounts, Over Half of US Shoppers Demand Supply Chain Transparency
Learn: Ice Cream, Pot Pies Among ‘Potential Shortages’ as Grocery Store Favorites Remain in Short Supply

Interestingly, Patricio said his company is “encouraging” customers to buy glass bottles — regardless of their higher price — in order to help reduce plastic waste and help food companies meet their targets in developing new packaging that reduces plastic waste.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kraft Heinz to Consumers on Inflation-Related Price Hikes: ‘Get Used to It’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 4 reasons Americans are still seeing empty shelves and long waits – with Christmas just around the corner

    Consumers are still finding bare store shelves. AP Photo/David ZalubowskiWalk into any U.S. store these days and you’re likely to see empty shelves. Shortages of virtually every type of product – from toilet paper and sneakers to pickup trucks and chicken – are showing up across the country. Looking for a book, bicycle, baby crib or boat? You may have to wait weeks or months longer than usual to get your hands on it. I recently visited my local ski shop and they had hardly a boot, ski, goggle or

  • ‘I quit,’ a record number of U.S. workers are telling their bosses

    A record number of U.S. workers quit in August, potentially signaling more trouble ahead for businesses already struggling to fill some 10 million open jobs.

  • Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

    Japan's stock market has surged and luxury cars are selling fast in Tokyo after eight years of economic stimulus under Abenomics, but that new wealth is concentrated in a small slice of society rather than broadly distributed, data show. Addressing that divide has become a high priority for new prime minister Fumio Kishida, who promised to tackle income disparity made worse by the pandemic. "It's like everyone has become poor," said Masanori Aoki, 62, who owns a small coffee shop in a working class district of northeast Tokyo.

  • Here’s why the yen is at a 36-year low versus the U.S. dollar, by one measure

    More people are encouraged to join the short yen trade due to weak Chinese economy, rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices, according to Société Générale's Kit Juckes.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • How Much Does the U.S. Trade With Mexico?

    Former President Donald Trump drew intense criticism from many in the international community for his protectionist stance and strict adherence to an “America First” agenda on the matter of trade. Among other concerns for the Trump administration, one of the primary targets of the former president’s ire was the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Reached in 1994, the agreement established a trilateral trade bloc among Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

  • Northern Ireland's mission to become Singapore-on-Stormont

    As US multinationals flooded to the Republic of Ireland for its low corporate tax rate and sent economic growth soaring, Northern Ireland wanted a piece of the action.

  • Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

    Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it's commonly called, amounts to an added $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates Wednesday from the Social Security Administration.

  • Democratic plan to tax the rich could have the IRS cutting checks to billionaires

    A Democratic proposal to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires could have an unwanted side effect: the government cutting checks to the wealthiest in down times.

  • House price growth will grind to halt if interest rates are hiked, warns UBS

    Interest rate rises risk bringing house price growth to a shuddering halt and causing turmoil in government finances around the world, reports by the International Monetary Fund and UBS have warned.

  • Monthly COVID relief stimulus checks? Nearly 3 million say yes to regular payouts

    If petition pleas don’t get Washington’s attention, try to make your own stimulus.

  • Free community college, child tax credits, and affordable housing are among safety-net measures on the chopping block as Democrats struggle to find middle ground with centrist holdouts

    Democrats are fuming at harsh cuts Manchin and Sinema want in Biden's social-spending bill. Some are floating another Democratic-only bill next year.

  • Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy by the middle of next month, with a growing number of its policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. Though no decision on a "taper" of the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases was reached at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/fed-likely-open-bond-buying-taper-door-hedge-outlook-2021-09-22, "participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes of that meeting. With the economy set to grow this year at its fastest pace in decades, inflation riding well above the Fed's comfort zone and the labor market much healed from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues want to start cutting back on the bond-buying program the central bank put in place to spur the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Pelosi backs ending congressional control over debt limit

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday signaled support for giving the Treasury Department unilateral authority to raise the debt limit and ending the requirement for congressional approval.

  • Louisiana U.S. senators concerned over $4.5B SBA loan proposal

    Louisiana’s two U.S. senators are raising concerns about a provision in the proposed $3.5 trillion congressional budget reconciliation bill that would allot billions in direct government loans to small businesses.

  • Venezuela Burns Scarce Cash to Prop Up Its Revamped Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is moving to prop up its national currency after the launch of a new version of the bolivar with six fewer zeros caused prices to spike. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have

  • Higher inflation squeezing U.S. consumers as food prices, rents accelerate

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead following a recent surge in the costs of energy products, the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could test Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assertion that high inflation is transitory. Powell and the White House have blamed supply chain bottlenecks for the high inflation.

  • Small businesses frustrated by labor shortages afflicting the economy, NFIB finds

    Small-business owners say they have plenty of customers, but in a worrying sign for the U.S. economy, they are growing frustrated by a shortage of supplies and skilled labor that are hampering sales.

  • Inflation Ticked Up In September. Here’s What That Means for the Fed’s Tapering Plans.

    The data are unlikely to have a major influence on the Federal Reserve's decision to start phasing out its emergency bond-buying program in November.