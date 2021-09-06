Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Looks Undervalued, But Remains Under Legal Burdens

Stjepan Kalinic
·6 min read

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC) stock was doing great in 2021 until it wasn't. After shooting up over 30%, it topped in June and gave back almost all the gains for the year.

While the latest SEC slap on the wrist might be an isolated case, it certainly adds to the downtrend. We will examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash-flow model in the wake of these events.

If you look at the share price, you might notice that KHC's price topped for the year almost exactly when the company announced that it completed the sale of its nuts business to Hormel Foods Corporation. The all-cash transaction was worth US$3.35b. However, this is likely a coincidence as this business accounted for less than 4% of total revenue.

<span> <span><a href="https://simplywall.st/stocks/us/food-beverage-tobacco/nasdaq-khc/kraft-heinz?blueprint=1735836&utm_source=yahoo&utm_medium=finance_user&utm_campaign=integrated-pitch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NasdaqGS: KHC Stock Price" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NasdaqGS: KHC Stock Price</a> September 6, 2021</span></span>
NasdaqGS: KHC Stock Price September 6, 2021

Although US$15b goodwill impairment is a fact many would love to forget, the aftershocks are still present as a federal judge in Illinois denied bids to dismiss the proposed class-action lawsuit that dates back to the 2015 merger of Kraft Foods Group Inc and J.J. Heinz Co. A coalition of investors arguest that the reckless cost-cutting spree that followed the merger resulted in the eventual impairment.

As this was not enough, SEC just released a statement, charging Kraft Heinz Co. For an alleged expense management scheme.

SEC also charged former COO Eduardo Pelleissone and the former CPO Klaus Hofmann for alleged misconduct related to the scheme. Kraft agreed to cooperate and pay a civil penalty of US$62m. This comes after the company restated financial results in 2019 and saw a correction of US$208m in improperly recognized cost savings.

Check out our latest analysis for Kraft Heinz

The DCF model

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation.If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally, the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase.

To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible, we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available, we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than in later years.

Generally, we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$3.42b

US$3.41b

US$3.43b

US$3.46b

US$3.51b

US$3.56b

US$3.62b

US$3.68b

US$3.75b

US$3.82b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x5

Est @ 0.51%

Est @ 0.95%

Est @ 1.26%

Est @ 1.48%

Est @ 1.63%

Est @ 1.74%

Est @ 1.82%

Est @ 1.87%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2%

US$3.2k

US$3.0k

US$2.9k

US$2.7k

US$2.6k

US$2.5k

US$2.4k

US$2.3k

US$2.2k

US$2.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$26b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten-year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at the cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r - g) = US$3.8b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.2%-2.0%) = US$92b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$92b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$50b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$76b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$35.8, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these results, go to the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of its potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kraft Heinz as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or the weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt.

We've used 6.2% in this calculation, which is based on a levered beta of 0.896. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different.

Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? Is it only legal troubles?

For Kraft Heinz, we've put together three further elements you should further research:

  1. Risks: We feel you should assess the 3 warning signs for Kraft Heinz (1 is significant!) we've flagged before investing in the company.

  2. Management: Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for KHC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High-Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock, search here.

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.35

    Mondelez International, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.35 on 14th of October. This takes...

  • 6 Funds for a Small-Cap Recovery

    For investors that want to diversify and tap into the prospects for smaller companies, active funds may be an option since many are beating the index.

  • 15 Fastest Animals in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 fastest animals in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these animals, and go directly to 5 Fastest Animals in the World. Life for animals in the wilderness is harsh and full of struggles. Animals constantly face existential problems like hunger, thirst, […]

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About the Stock Market

    It's easy for investors to identify reasons to be fearful. Stock market valuations are frothy. Interest rates are likely to rise. The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to increase. We could add plenty of other items to the list.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.