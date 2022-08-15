Kraft Heinz recalls thousands of Capri Sun pouches over cleaning solution contamination

Kraft Heinz recalled a batch of it Wild Cherry Capri Sun juice beverages.

Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of more than 5,700 cartons of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun drinks that were contaminated with cleaning solution used on food processing equipment, the company announced in a statement Friday.

Kraft Heinz announced the recall after it received several taste complaints from consumers, the statement said. The affected products are individual foil juices pouches that are sold in paperboard cartons, according to the statement.

No injuries attributed to the contaminations were immediately reported.

Products with a June 25, 2023 “best when used by” date could be contaminated, according to the statement.

“The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation,” the statement read.

Customers can return their recalled drinks to the store they were purchased and be reimbursed. They can also call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET to check if their case is among the contaminated, the statement said.

"The affected cases were shipped to select states on the East Coast and Midwest, however, we can’t know where retailers shipped the product so we don’t want to be overly prescriptive on location," a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told USA TODAY.

The name of the cleaning agent that contaminated the products was unclear.

A spokesperson said "the risk of serious adverse health consequences is remote," but that contaminated products should not be consumed because they could have an "off-taste" and cause an upset stomach.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capri Sun recalled: Cleaning solution contamination prompts recall